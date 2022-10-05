House collapses on Outer Banks shoreline

RODANTHE, N.C. — Officials with Cape Hatteras National Seashore said an oceanfront house in Rodanthe, North Carolina, collapsed Tuesday morning.
The house was located at 24235 Ocean Drive and was unoccupied when the collapse happened. NPS officials will be working closely with the homeowner to coordinate cleanup activities.
Officials said people should use caution on the beach and in the ocean along Hatteras Island as debris is being spread widely.
The beach is closed along all of Ocean Drive in Rodanthe to protect people from hazards associated with the home and because there are additional homes that could collapse.
Back in February, another house on Ocean Drive collapsed, which resulted in debris in the Atlantic Ocean and along the sand.
“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”