Ocracoke Express passenger ferry to extend service through September

OCRACOKE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is extending Ocracoke's passenger ferry service through the end of September after previous plans to end it on Labor Day.

The Ocracoke Express, now in its fifth season, operates between Hatteras and Silver Lake Harbor in Ocracoke Village. Because of popular demand, NCDOT said it would continue the service through September 28th.

The ferry will continue operating its current schedule from Tuesday through Thursday. Those are the ferry's busiest days for ridership. It leaves from Hatteras at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It leaves from Ocracoke at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The ferry ride between Hatteras and Ocracoke Village is 70 minutes, and has had more than 75,000 passengers over its past four seasons.

Once it arrives in Ocracoke Village, a free tram is available to carry passengers around the village to shops, restaurants, accommodations and attractions.