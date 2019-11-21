OCRACOKE, N.C. — It's going to be a bit longer before visitors are allowed back onto Ocracoke Island.

The new delay comes after the messy nor'easter that swept through last weekend.

The Hyde County Board of Commissioners voted to lift the evacuation order that's been in place since Hurricane Dorian hit the island hard, back in early September.

The island will now reopen to visitors starting on Monday, December 2.

The Ocracoke Control Group had wanted the order to be lifted on November 22, which would be the same day that NC-12 is supposed to re-open.

Hyde County officials want visitors to be aware of the following:

All ocean and soundside beaches are open.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitor center and associated restrooms were damaged during Hurricane Dorian and are closed until further notice. Visitors interested in beach driving may get an off-road vehicle permit online at www.recreation.gov or obtain a permit at the Hatteras Island or Bodie Island visitor centers.

The Ocracoke Campground will not reopen until next spring.

The Ocracoke Lighthouse grounds are open.

The Seashore boat ramp parking area and boat ramps are open.

Due to continued debris staging, the Ocracoke Beach Access and boardwalk are not open.

