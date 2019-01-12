OCRACOKE, N.C. — For the first time since Hurricane Dorian hit back in September, Ocracoke Island will reopen to visitors.

Dorian devastated Ocracoke when the storm made landfall on the Outer Banks on September 6. The island has been closed to visitors ever since, but that evacuation order is expected to be lifted at 5 a.m. Monday, December 2.

Last week, residents of the island celebrated Thanksgiving together. Katherine Pendry made it clear that despite the storm, she will never give up the community she loves.

"I wouldn't trade it," she said. "No matter how many disasters we go through or how many hurricanes we go through, I wouldn't trade this island for nothing."

Before you head out there, it's important to know parts of the area are staying closed for now. However, the Ocracoke Lighthouse grounds, as well as all ocean and sound-side beaches, are opening Monday.

Additionally, Hyde County officials want visitors to be aware of the following:

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitor center and associated restrooms were damaged during Hurricane Dorian and are closed until further notice. Visitors interested in beach driving may get an off-road vehicle permit online at www.recreation.gov or obtain a permit at the Hatteras Island or Bodie Island visitor centers.

The Ocracoke Campground will not reopen until next spring.

The Seashore boat ramp parking area and boat ramps are open.

Due to continued debris staging, the Ocracoke Beach Access and boardwalk are not open.

