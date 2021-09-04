Old Outer Banks bridge to become fishing pier by summer

The spot stretches over the Oregon Inlet where fresh and saltwater species mingle, making it a popular fishing site. The new Basnight Bridge towers above it.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — What’s left of an old Outer Banks bridge in North Carolina will soon be a fishing pier with no entry charge.

The Virginian-Pilot reported this week that the 1,000-foot-long structure stretches over the rapid flowing currents of the Oregon Inlet.

The spot is where fresh and saltwater species mingle, making it a popular fishing site. The new Basnight Bridge towers above it.

The state expects the new pier will be open to the public this summer. The 28-foot wide former roadbed is 19 feet above the water.