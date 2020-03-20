Orville Wright bust restored at Wright Brothers National Memorial

A copper bust has been returned to its "Wrightful" place after somebody stole it from the monument last year.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Orville has been reunited with his brother Wilbur.

Or at least, a reproduction bust of the Wright Brother has been in Kill Devil Hills.

Last October, somebody stole the copper bust from the Wright Brothers National Memorial and toppled its heavy granite base. A few days later, the bust was found tucked away into the sand dunes about a mile away.

Both the bust and granite base needed to undergo repairs and on Friday, park officials were able to return the bust to its proper place at the monument on Big Kill Devil Hill.

The monument is a big part of North Carolina’s claim to fame as “First in Flight” and a part of history. On December 17, 1903, Orville and Wilbur Wright achieved the first successful airplane flights at Kitty Hawk, NC.