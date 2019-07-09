KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Approximately half of Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills was swept away by the wind and surf due to Hurricane Dorian, but now the pier's owners said they plan to rebuild it.

The owners posted a GoFundMe on Facebook and hope to raise $100,000 for the repairs.

Another pier on the Outer Banks, Nags Head Pier, was also knocked out, according to OBX TODAY.

A video posted on the pier's Facebook page showed strong waves still lashing at its remnants, still posing a risk that more of the pier could collapse.

