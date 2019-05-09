NAGS HEAD, N.C. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

DOWNLOAD: 13News Now Hurricane Guide

In the hours before Hurricane Dorian was projected to slam into the Outer Banks, Peggy and Jerry DeVault were walking along the beach in Nags Head, enjoying the sunny, slightly breezy Thursday morning.

“We know it’s supposed to rain later today and get bad tomorrow, but we’ve battened down the hatches and got all our place straight and tied up the furniture so we’re good to go,” said Peggy.

The pair is part of a much larger group of locals who decided to ignore the mandatory evacuation orders by Dare County officials.

RELATED: Shelters to open for residents as Hurricane Dorian approaches

“We know the Lord is going to take care of us so we’re staying put,” said Peggy.

Her husband added that they weren’t scared one bit. Between 50 years of marriage, a handful of grandchildren and 15 years in the Outer Banks, they said they don’t believe Hurricane Dorian will be a big deal.

“We just tell everybody if you have anything you need tied down, secured, or whatever, let’s do it. Let's get it taken care of, so you know, we do it together,” said Jerry.

The DeVaults explained the keys to riding out a hurricane include filling up the bathtub with water, in case the water gets cut off, as well as tying down all furniture and buying enough food.

“We get Nor’easters that have wind like this so we’re kind of used to it,” said Peggy.

RELATED: Drone video shows Nags Head as Hurricane Dorian approaches Carolinas