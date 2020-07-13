x
Outer Banks island ravaged by storms and virus restrictions

Ocracoke Island is recovering from the most damaging hurricane in its recorded history and the near-economic paralysis of the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: AP
Bob Chestnut stands outside of his Ride the Wind Surf Shop on North Carolina's Ocracoke Island on June 25, 2020. The secluded travel destination was ravaged by Hurricane Dorian in September and then hit with coronavirus-related travel restrictions in the spring. Residents and business owners are hoping to recoup some of their losses as tourists return, albeit in smaller than usual numbers. But they're wary of a possibly busy hurricane season ahead. (AP Photo/Ben Finley)

OCRACOKE, N.C. — A secluded tourist destination on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is having an extremely tough year. 

Ocracoke Island is recovering from the most damaging hurricane in its recorded history and the near-economic paralysis wrought by one of the world’s worst pandemics. 

A little more than half of the island’s businesses have reopened since the hurricane struck and pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. 

Their owners are hoping to recoup some of their losses as tourists return, albeit in smaller than usual numbers. 

They don’t have much time: The hurricane season is expected to heat up againhere in August.   

