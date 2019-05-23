KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Lifeguards all across the area are hard at work, gearing up for the unofficial start of summer.

In Kill Devil Hills, lifeguards will start full-duty the Saturday before Memorial Day. Safety is their top priority after at least eight people drowned in the Outer Banks last summer.

Kill Devil Hills Lifeguard Supervisor David Elder said 80 percent of his lifeguards work is focused on rip currents.

"The ocean has a way of surprising us all, especially when we don’t give her the attention she requires, Elder said. "She is not our enemy. She cannot always be very friendly.”

Elder said a good reminder is if you can touch the ocean, it can touch you. He said you need to be prepared.

“A gallon of water weighs a lot. Several gallons of water will weigh a lot. It’s diving you to the bottom. You are going to move in ways your not comfortable with,” explained Elder.

Vacationers said they worry about rip currents when they go into the ocean.

“I’m not really familiar with the ocean here, so I could go in and I don’t know if it’s going to sweep me away,” Morgan Leduc said.

Elder said if someone gets caught in a rip current, they need to try and remain calm and swim parallel to shore towards the breaking waves. He said beachgoers don’t always realize how dangerous the ocean can be.

“We have a large number of shore break injuries every year. Those injuries might be as light as a cut, but as serious as a spinal injury,” Elder said.

Elder's advice to those who want to take a dip in the ocean, be cautious and prepared.

“You want to go under the larger waves and not over too many waves that you can’t handle. You have more control over the water conditions when you are under the water than when you are in the surface,” Elder explained.