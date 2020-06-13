Outer Banks rental company sued over virus-related refunds

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Surf or Sound Realty.

AVON, N.C. — A class-action lawsuit has been filed against a real estate company on North Carolina’s Outer Banks after it allegedly refused to issue refunds for people who couldn’t visit because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that the suit was filed against Surf or Sound Realty.

Earlier this year, Dare County had closed its borders to prevent the virus's spread and the North Carolina Real Estate Commission had ruled that renters who could not reach their beach houses were due a refund.