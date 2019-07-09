KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. —

Cleanup efforts continue in the Outer Banks after Hurricane Dorian battered the coastal towns.

Damage to homes includes missing shingles off roofs, torn sidings.

Colington Island homeowner George Woods said he only lost a few trees during the storm.

“The neighbors pitched in, we were able to clean up the big trees and get out of my driveway and out of our subdivision,” he said.

In Kill Devil Hills, a part of the Avalon Pier was swept away by the wind and surf due to Dorian.

“This is probably the worst damage I’ve seen. The Pier,” Richard Welti said.

“I was surprised, but they told me they had 90 mph winds here.”

The pier's owners said they plan to rebuild it. They posted a GoFundMe on Facebook and hope to raise $100,000 for the repairs.



Locals said the Outer Banks community will unite to help repair all the damage Dorian left behind.

