NAGS HEAD, N.C. — As businesses up and down the Outer Banks closed their doors early ahead of Hurricane Dorian, locals said they aren’t going anywhere.

“I do not evacuate,” said Manteo resident Debbie Tierney. “I’ve lived here 23 years, and I’ve never evacuated.”

Tierney has survived the likes of Hurricane Irma, Isabel, and Matthew and said most Outer Banks locals don’t evacuate.

“We just don’t leave,” said Tierney. “We stay and we tough it out.”

Emergency officials issued mandatory evacuations from Duck all the way down to Nags Head, with all of Dare County, North Carolina in a state of emergency.

Director of Dare County Emergency Management Drew Pearson said he understands not everyone will follow evacuation orders but said they should listen.

“They’re going to put themselves at risk because when the effects of Dorian do arrive, first responders may not be able to get to them to offer help and assistance,” said Pearson.

However, many locals said they are going to ride out the hurricane.

“All we’re going to get is a lot of rain, some high water and a little bit of wind,” said resident Thomas White.

