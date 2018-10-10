NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WVEC) — Many people are still on edge after Hurricane Florence. Now, they’re bracing for what Hurricane Michael will bring.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jeannette’s Pier in Nags Head was filled with people fishing and enjoying a sunny day on the beach.

But Hurricane Michael is expected to hit the Outer Banks on Thursday, bringing a twist to the picture-perfect scene.

A tropical storm warning was issued for all of Dare County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Matthew will bring heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 60 m.p.h by Thursday night. The area is anticipating two to four feet of flooding.

The threat of rip currents was already high on Wednesday plus Hurricane Michael is bringing a chance of tornadoes. Dare County Emergency Management urged people to stay out of the ocean, it could mean dangerous conditions for even the most experienced swimmers.

After learning about the weather that’s headed to the area, some vacationers decided to head out. Randy Bosiger, who was vacationing with his wife, decided to cut their vacation short. But before leaving, they enjoyed an afternoon of fishing.

“I keep getting updates on my phone and it just seems to keep getting worse and worse. We’re just gonna head out in the morning,” said Bosiger. “We were gonna stay till Friday, but we’re gonna get out of here. It’s gonna be flooding, there will be tornadoes, we don’t wanna ruin our vacation.”

But others, like Sharon Berg and her friend Sandy Ford, are deciding to stay put. They’ve had their yearly trip to the Outer Banks planned for a long time, but this is the first time they’ll be met with bad weather.

“We’re gonna stay to the bitter end. We look forward to our week, so we plan to stay, and hopefully, the storm won’t be nearly as bad as Florence,” said Ford.

“I’m a little disappointed, but I’m really glad to be here and I’ll enjoy the time I have," said Berg. "And when it rains, I think we’ll go to a museum or something like that, it’ll be fun,”

Dare County Emergency Management is reminding residents and visitors to prepare ahead of the storm by securing any outdoor furniture or loose items. People are also being advised to minimize their time on the road, driving during the storm could be dangerous.

