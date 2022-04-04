Outer Banks will soon open 2nd bridge to skirt flooded route

The $154 million bridge will bypass the south end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and part of the highway that’s often flooded during storms.

RODANTHE, N.C. — A bridge that will allow locals and tourists to avoid a perennially washed-out route on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is set to open to traffic this month.

The News & Observer reports that people will be able to walk, bike and run across the 2.4-mile Rodanthe Bridge on Saturday ahead of its opening.

