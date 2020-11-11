Overturned boat near Beaufort prompted massive search off Outer Banks

A fishing boat was discovered on its side Tuesday morning more than three miles from Beaufort Inlet. The search had spanned 200 sq. nautical miles by that afternoon.

BEAUFORT, N.C. — An overturned boat on the coast of North Carolina prompted a massive search for two people who were reportedly on board.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that a fishing boat was discovered on its side Tuesday morning more than three miles from Beaufort Inlet.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that a family member of one of the passengers said the vessel left Atlantic Beach Sunday with two people on board to fish near shore.

Beaufort Inlet is just west of Cape Lookout near the southern tip of the Outer Banks.