Pair of traffic stops lead to felony drug arrests in Kill Devil Hills

Two separate traffic stops led to two felony drug arrests late Thursday night into Friday morning in Kill Devil Hills.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Deputies in Dare County say that two people are facing felony drug charges after each was pulled over in a traffic stop.

The first happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle was pulled over on South Croatan Highway, near Baum Street in Kill Devil Hills. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and investigators say marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms were found. The driver, 18-year-old Patrick Supakorn Khachenrum of Yorktown, Virginia, was charged with felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms and felony possession of marijuana.

About an hour later, just after midnight, another deputy pulled over a vehicle near West Avalon Drive and Elizabeth City Street in Kill Devil Hills. While the traffic stop was being conducted, a K-9 unit from the Kill Devil Hills Police Department arrived to assist.

Deputies say the K-9 alerted to the presence of an illegal controlled substance and following a search, cocaine and marijuana were found and seized.

The driver, 38-year-old Martin August Fucci of Kill Devil Hills, was charged with felony possession of cocaine.