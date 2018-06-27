MANTEO, N.C. (WVEC) -- One person died following a small plane crash near on the Outer Banks Wednesday morning.

Dare County spokeswoman Dorothy Hester said the plane went down near the Dare County Regional Airport.

F/Sgt. Mike Baker with North Carolina State Highway Patrol told 13News Now the crash happened around 10:35 a.m. and that the pilot died.

Baker said the plane had taken off from the airport and circled back to pick up a pull-behind banner. The banner got tangled up in trees, pulling the aircraft down.

Images from the Outer Banks Voice newspaper show the banner still tangled in nearby trees.

The pilot's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The highway patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

