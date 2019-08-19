OCRACOKE, N.C. — A plane crashed in the Outer Banks on Monday.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore in a Facebook post said a small fixed-wing, single-engine plane crash-landed around noon. Officials said the plane landed about 30 yards from the runway at Ocracoke Island Airport.

The pilot and a passenger were able to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the plane left from Johnston Regional Airport (JNX) in Smithfield, NC for Ocracoke Island Monday morning.

National Park Service Rangers, Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department, Hyde County Sheriff’s Office, and Hyde County Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident.

No further information has been released about this incident.

More Outer Banks News:

RELATED: Wild horse 'Joaquin' dies after running into barbed-wire fence in Outer Banks

RELATED: Sea turtle hatchlings in Nags Head

RELATED: Couple wins $1M in lottery after stopping for gas fill up in Kill Devil Hills

RELATED: North Carolina coastal town rejects limits on rental events