KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WVEC) — Police in Kill Devil Hills say one teen is in the hospital and another is in custody following a stabbing that resulted from a fight over a vaping device.

Investigators say the stabbing happened at a small party on Burns Drive around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. A 19-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and hospitalized with life-threatening abdominal injuries.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was taken into custody after detectives obtained a secured custody order.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, he was charged under a "juvenile petition" instead of by an arrest warrant. In North Carolina, secure custody orders for juveniles must be obtained by a judge or magistrate.

The 15-year-old is currently being held Pitt Regional Juvenile Center in Greenville.

Investigators said alcohol was present at the party, and that the fight broke out because of a dispute over who owned a vaping device. The suspect and victim knew each other prior to the fight.

Because of his age, police are not releasing the identity of the 15-year-old suspect.

