Police: Killing of deer in residential area was 'dangerous'

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — Police in a town in North Carolina’s Outer Banks are investigating after someone shot and killed a deer with an arrow inside the town’s limits.

The Town of Southern Shores police department said in a statement that the deer was found dead on Saturday morning.

Police said the town code prohibits the shooting or discharging of arrows within the town’s corporate limits.