KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Charges are pending after a crash on NC 12 Monday afternoon when a truck hit a man, woman, and child, killing both adults and injuring the child.

Kitty Hawk police posted on Facebook that the truck struck three people in the area of NC 12 and Maynard Street. The police chief told 13News Now the driver of the truck fell asleep or had a medical incident at the wheel before hitting the pedestrians.

A group of six people had been walking along the shoulder of the road when the truck hit three of them from behind. Police said the driver crossed the center line from the northbound lane into the southbound lane before hitting the family.

A child who was hurt was treated at Outer Banks Hospital for minor injuries and released a short time later.

“I get to the boy, and I bend down to pray for him and I hear him cry,” sid Chad Conner

Two adults, a husband and wife, were critically hurt in the crash. Medics took them to a hospital in Norfolk, where they died.

“It just don’t seem fair, sometimes it’s not fair,” said Conner.

A man who came upon the crash scene just after it happened told 13News Now reporter Ali Weatherton the pedestrians had been a family of two grandparents, two parents, and two children.

“There was an older man with him so I get to him and I bend down and I pray for him and the older man there says I’m a Christian too so we started the praying and he’s saying the whole time hang on, hang on and I was like sir, did you know this man. He said he’s my son,” explained Conner. “I feel for him. He’s an older man and in a split second his life has forever changed also.”

The family was from the Richmond area and were in the Outer Banks on vacation. Hanover County Schools confirms one of the victims was a teacher, Holly Nicolette, and her husband Alan. The couple was from Mechanicville, Virginia.

“Just keep the whole family in your prayers,” said Conner.

Nicolette taught at South Anna Elementary School in Montpelier.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of Holly Nicolette and her husband," Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathy to her family and loved ones for their devastating and unimaginable loss. We are grateful for her dedicated service to Hanover County Public Schools and the positive impact that she had on the lives of her students and colleagues. We will provide extra support to our students and staff as they return to school on Monday and begin dealing with this incredibly sad loss."

South Anna Elementary School

South Anna Principal Alicia Cecil sent out the following message to school families and faculty:

Dear South Anna Families, Faculty, and Staff,

I am writing to share heartbreaking news with you. Yesterday evening, I was informed of the sudden passing of one of our 5th-grade teachers, Mrs. Nicolette, and her husband who were involved in a tragic accident while on vacation in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. On behalf of the entire South Anna community, I want to extend our deepest sympathy to their family and loved ones for their unimaginable loss.

Mrs. Nicolette served as a 4th and 5th-grade teacher at South Anna for 13 years. During this time, she touched us all with her wonderful sense of humor, strong work ethic, and dedication. For those of you who knew her, we ask that you remember and celebrate her service to our school, commitment to children, and dedication to the teaching profession. For those of you who did not know Mrs. Nicolette, we ask that you support us with your understanding and patience as we navigate through this heartache.

As we mourn the loss of Mrs. Nicolette, your son or daughter may approach you with questions and experience a sense of loss. I want to assure you that our staff will be ready to meet the needs of our students beginning on Monday morning. Additional school counselors will also be on-site to provide direct assistance to students and staff who may need extra support. Additionally, I encourage you to have a conversation with your child about the loss of one of our teachers before returning to school on Monday. As parents, you know best how to approach discussing this sensitive issue and tragic loss with your child.

Again, on behalf of South Anna Elementary School, I want to extend our sincerest condolences to Holly and her husband’s children, family, and friends in this time of immense loss and sadness. As always, please feel free to contact me or any of our staff members with any specific needs that you or your son or daughter may have during this very difficult time.

Most sincerely,

Alicia Cecil

Principal South Anna Elementary

Kitty Hawk Police are interviewing the truck driver, and say charges are pending.