Possible missing people in the water near Buxton, NC

The Coast Guard on Thursday searched for possibly missing people in the water approximately one mile offshore of Buxton, North Carolina.

A search began after a good Samaritan reported a drifting life raft a mile offshore.

The raft can hold up to six people, and officials said it didn't look like it had been in the water long, with no visible marine growth or markings.

Coast Guard crews are still looking for any people who might be in the water.