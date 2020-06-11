x
Possible missing people in the water near Buxton, NC

The Coast Guard on Thursday searched for possibly missing people in the water approximately one mile offshore of Buxton, North Carolina.
The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person or persons in the water approximately one mile offshore of Buxton, N.C., Nov. 5, 2020. Anyone with information regarding the possible origin of the life raft is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders at (910) 343-3880.

BUXTON, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard is trying to find out if anyone is missing off the coast of Buxton, North Carolina.

A search began after a good Samaritan reported a drifting life raft a mile offshore.

The raft can hold up to six people, and officials said it didn't look like it had been in the water long, with no visible marine growth or markings.

Coast Guard crews are still looking for any people who might be in the water.

If you have any information regarding the possible origin of the life raft, you're asked to call Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders at (910) 343-3880.

