CURRITUCK, N.C. — This week voters on the Outer Banks will help decide who will represent North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District.

The seat was left vacant when Representative Walter Jones passed away earlier this year.

The state board of elections will hold a primary vote on Tuesday for Republican, Democratic, and Libertarian candidates, with the general election set for July 9.

If no one gets 30 percent of the vote in Tuesday's primary, a runoff will be held on that day instead. In that case, the general election will be pushed back until September 10.