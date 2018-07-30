HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina officials are investigating after people shared photos on social media of a pro-Trump flag on a state-operated ferry on the Outer Banks.

Multiple news outlets reported that travelers said they saw the flag Thursday aboard the MV Frisco ferry. Photos posted on social media show the flag says "Trump 2020" and is flying below the U.S. flag and even with the North Carolina flag.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the flag was flown during a late run from Hatteras to Ocracoke. Ferry Division spokesman Tim Hass says the flag was up for one run.

One Twitter user deleted his photo of the flag, saying he had "made his point."

Ferry system officials say they and the state Transportation Department are investigating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.