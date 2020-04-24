Producer of Netflix's 'Outer Banks' explains geography gaffe

It was an editing oversight which may have led some viewers to think Chapel Hill is a ferry ride away from the coast.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The North Carolina-born producer of the Netflix series “Outer Banks” says it was an editing oversight which may have led some viewers to think Chapel Hill is a ferry ride away from the coast.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that Raeford native Jonas Pate said in the original script, characters took a ferry from an island to the coast, then took a ride-sharing service to Chapel Hill.

Pate said the scene that involved getting into the ride-share and driving to Chapel Hill was never even shot, and no one realized cutting it would imply Chapel Hill was on the coast.