RODANTHE, N.C. — The Dare County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Chicamacomico Fire Department pickup truck ran over a woman in Rodanthe, N.C. on Saturday.

Officials say the Dare County Sheriff's Office and the National Park Service responded to a CPR in progress call in the area of Corbina Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Dare County EMS pronounced the 70-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Officials say the truck was exiting the beach using the access at the end of the road when the accident occurred.