Ruby Bridges, known as first Black student to start school desegregation, hosts OBX book signing

COROLLA, N.C. — Ruby Bridges, a famous Civil Rights icon and the first Black student to integrate into a formerly-segregated White school, is signing books in the Outer Banks on Friday.

She was just 6 years old in 1960 when she made world history from New Orleans, and her latest book addresses children in that age range.

"The Outer Banks has been a special place for me since my first visit," Bridges said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to share my story with the bright young thinkers and leaders in this beautiful part of the country as we continue our work to positively impact the hearts and minds of our nation's youth."

The signing is part of 2022's Corolla Christmas Village, which is free to attend. The signing is family-friendly, but organizers ask that you only bring one book per person to be signed.

Twiddy & Company, a vacation rental company, helped organize the event.

"It is especially important for us to help share Ruby's message with the next generation of youth on the Outer Banks and give them the opportunity to meet one of the most influential figures in our nation's history," said the company's president, Clark Twiddy.

In the years since Bridge's walk to school sparked the school desegregation movement, she's been the center of paintings, books and movies.

She has also won the NAACP Martin Luther King Award, the Presidential Citizens Medal and several honorary doctorate degrees.

The bookstore is at 1130 Corolla Village Road, and if you'd like to pre-purchase a copy of Bridges' book, you can call 252-453-2292.