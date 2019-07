NAGS HEAD, N.C. — New and adorable video from the Outer Banks shows sea turtle hatchlings scuffling along the beach!

The Town of Nags Head shared the clip on Facebook, saying the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles provided it.

They say hatchlings will naturally head toward the ocean, as long as there's no man-made light pollution distracting the animals.

