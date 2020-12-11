Search continues for 2 men after boat was found overturned

The U.S. Coast Guard said its still looking for George Hamilton Andrews of Raleigh and William Watkins Merriman IV of Wilmington.

BEAUFORT, N.C. — A search is continuing for two people who were believed to be on a recreational fishing boat that overturned off the North Carolina coast.

Their boat was discovered near Beaufort Inlet off the southern Outer Banks Tuesday morning. The men were last seen departing from Atlantic Beach on Sunday for a fishing trip aboard a 35-foot boat named Strike Zone.