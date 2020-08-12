Search suspended for man fishing in kayak near Outer Banks

Multiple agencies worked together to look for him over 425 square miles. The 26-year-old did not have a life jacket when he went missing.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina authorities have suspended a search for a 26-year-old man who went fishing in his kayak on the Outer Banks over the weekend and hasn’t returned.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says in a news release that the kayaker, Alexander Rush, was fishing near the Old Manns Harbor Bridge in Dare County around 7 p.m. Saturday.

According to the commission, the man’s wife called 911 on Sunday when he didn’t come home.

Commercial fishermen found the kayak overturned in Croatan Sound on Monday.

Shortly after, the Coast Guard suspended the search and offered condolences to the man's family.

Captain Matt Baer, a commander in North Carolina, said it was an "especially dangerous" time of year for boaters.

“The approximate water temperature right now is 60 degrees Fahrenheit, which a person cannot survive long in,” said Baer. “I urge anyone heading out on the water during this time of year to know the environmental conditions, and make sure you have appropriate cold water gear and a personal flotation device.”

Authorities said Rush didn't have a life jacket.