Sei whale euthanized after stranded on beaches of Outer Banks

The aquarium said the whale was a juvenile, possibly born during the most recent breeding cycle.

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A 22-foot whale beached itself on the shores of the Outer Banks Thursday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, the Sei whale was reported in Kitty Hawk at around 1:30 p.m.

The aquarium said the whale was a juvenile, possibly born during the most recent breeding cycle.

Officials with the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network responded to the beach and ultimately euthanized the whale.

The aquarium said a necropsy will be performed Friday.