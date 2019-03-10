KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — No charges resulted in an early Thursday morning crash in Kill Devil Hills that landed one man in the hospital with serious injuries.

First responders were called to the 1600 block of S. Croatan Highway near Ocean Acres Drive at 1:18 a.m.

Police say that 39-year-old Brent Harris was walking across the highway a little north of the intersection at S. Croatan Hwy. and Ocean Acres Drive.

The driver of a tractor-trailer, 28-year-old Dalton Johnson, was driving northbound on S. Croatan Hwy. as Harris was crossing the street. Johnson attempted to swerve to avoid hitting Harris but ended up striking him.

Kill Devil Hills Police Dept.

Harris was rushed to the Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Johnson was not driving drunk at the time of the crash. Roadway evidence and witnesses say Johnson was driving at or near the posted speed at 45 mph and traffic signals at nearby intersections were green.