Service for Ocracoke passenger ferry canceled for 2020

OCRACOKE, N.C. — A passenger ferry that first went into service last year will not run in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The Ocracoke Express was introduced in 2019 as another way people could travel between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. But due to the impacts from the pandemic, NCDOT said it canceled its contract with the service for 2020.