MANTEO, NC (WVEC) -- A small plane has crashed at an Outer Banks airport Wednesday morning.

Dare County spokesperson Dorothy Hester confirms the plane went down at Dare County Regional Airport.

The Outer Banks Voice reports the pilot was the lone occupant and suffered serious injuries. The crash reportedly happened around 10:40 a.m.

Details developing...

