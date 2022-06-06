Two people hurt from smoke inhalation in Kill Devil Hills house fire

Everyone who was inside escaped safely. The two people who breathed in too much smoke were the only ones hurt.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Kill Devil Hills early Friday morning.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department said the fire broke out on someone's deck around 1 a.m., in the 200 block of North Memorial Boulevard. That's not far from the Wright Brothers Memorial.

Officials said teams from Colington and Kitty Hawk Fire Departments helped put it out.

Everyone who was inside escaped safely. The two people suffering from smoke inhalation were the only ones hurt. However, the fire department said there was "extensive damage" to the house.