NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Close to 10,000 people were left without power in the Outer Banks...and it was all because of one little snake.

According to spokesperson Bonita Harris with Dominion Power, a snake slithered its way into some of the company's equipment on Monday morning, causing the massive outage to 9,280 customers.

Harris says customers across parts of the Outer Banks including Colington, Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head were affected.

However, crews were able to restore power within an hour.

Now, Dominion Power crews are working to bring power back to parts of James City County and York County where more than 4,000 customers as of Monday afternoon have been left in the dark.

The cause of that outage is unknown at this time.