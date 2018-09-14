MANTEO, NC (WVEC) — Several Outer Banks and eastern North Carolina counties had issued evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Florence, and now as that storm has made landfall and is slowly moving away from the area, plans are beginning to be made to lift those evacuations.

Dare County announced Friday that the evacuation order will be lifted for its northern beaches, beginning Saturday at 7 a.m. for residents, and Sunday at 7 a.m. for visitors.

Hatteras Island still remains under an evacuation order until further notice, as crews assess storm damage.

In Currituck County, the evacuation order for Corolla and Carova will also be lifted for residents beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday. Motorists will need a Currituck County re-entry pass, or provide a driver’s license, tax bill, or utility bill with a county address.

County officials said the evacuation order for visitors and vacationers will remain in place until probably Sunday.

More information can be found on Currituck County's website.

Other counties that are still under an evacuation order:

In Hyde County, a mandatory evacuation was issued for visitors of Ocracoke Island beginning at noon Monday.

Significant flooding in parts of mainland Hyde County, please be safe and do not drive through water flowing over roads. Pictures from Rose Bay 30 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/vDfyb43SWW — County of Hyde, NC (@HydeNC) September 14, 2018

In Perquimans County, there will be a curfew effective nightly, Thursday through Saturday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., excluding Highway 17 traffic. All liquor, beer, and wine sales will stop at 8 p.m. on Thursday. Residents will not be allowed to purchase firearms, ammunition or explosives.

Additionally, there will be a voluntary evacuation of low lying or manufactured homes. Residents are urged to evacuate to a safe location with relatives or friends. A General Population Shelter will be opened for residents at the Perquimans County High School Gym at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Emergency Management will notify residents of changing conditions through Code Red Reverse 911 calls and the Perquimans County Emergency Services Facebook page.

