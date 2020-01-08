State of emergency issued for Dare County; mandatory evacuation for Hatteras Island visitors

The evacuation order is for Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras Village.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — A state of emergency is issued for Dare County, officials said Saturday.

As part of the emergency declaration, a mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Hatteras Island visitors starting at noon.

The evacuation order is for Evacuation Zone A. That zone covers all areas of Hatteras Island including Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, and Hatteras Village.

An evacuation order for Hatteras Island residents and property owners goes into effect at 6 a.m. Sunday

Officials urge residents and residents to make preparations, secure property, and evacuate all personal belongings.

Visitors should follow instructions from their property management company.

A decision will be made on Sunday whether protective measures are necessary for Evacuation Zone B, which covers areas north of Oregon Inlet, including the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo, and all unincorporated areas including Roanoke Island and the Dare mainland.