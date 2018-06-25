KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WVEC) -- Days after items from a beach memorial were stolen in the Outer Banks, they have been returned!

Last week, someone took the orange seashells and anchor from a memorial display set up in honor of 4-year-old Wesley Belisle from New Hampshire. In April, Wesley drowned after a wave swept him into the ocean.

Kitty Hawk residents have been taking care of the memorial ever since, but shockingly, someone removed all of the items last week.

However over the weekend, one of the people who has looked over the memorial said that the stolen items were returned.

