Swan Quarter, Cedar Island ferry runs to Ocracoke to resume

OCRACOKE, N.C. — Ferry service on Pamlico Sound is resuming as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues work on shoaling issues in Bigfoot Slough.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says in a news release that service from Swan Quarter and Cedar Island to Ocracoke began Tuesday with a two-boat, alternate schedule while the corps continues its work.

Shoaling occurs when sand and sediment fill into a ferry channel, making water depths too shallow and the channel too narrow for safe operation of the ferry system’s largest vessels.