Swan Quarter, Cedar Island ferry runs to Ocracoke to resume

OCRACOKE, N.C. — Ferry service on Pamlico Sound is resuming as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues work on shoaling issues in Bigfoot Slough.
The N.C. Department of Transportation says in a news release that service from Swan Quarter and Cedar Island to Ocracoke began Tuesday with a two-boat, alternate schedule while the corps continues its work.
Shoaling occurs when sand and sediment fill into a ferry channel, making water depths too shallow and the channel too narrow for safe operation of the ferry system’s largest vessels.
Dredging operations are expected to continue through the week, weather and times permitting.