Tanker truck driver charged after one person dies following crash on Outer Banks in NC

Police say 30-year-old Billy R. Turner was driving a commercial truck on Kitty Hawk Road, when he ran a red light and hit another vehicle. The other driver died.

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A person died and four others got hurt after being in a serious vehicle crash on the Outer Banks earlier this month. The driver that caused it was arrested.

The Kitty Hawk Police Department said 30-year-old Billy Ray Turner, from Jarvisburg, is facing multiple charges including a Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle, Careless and Reckless Driving, and Running a Red Light.

This comes after a vehicle crash happened on July 1, where authorities responded to the area of U.S. Highway 158 and Kitty Hawk Road.

Police said witnesses saw Turner, who was driving a commercial tanker truck, heading northbound on U.S. 158. They said he drove around multiple cars in the area, ran a red light and hit a vehicle that was coming from the post office area -- turning left.

This was when the truck overturned on its side and hit six other vehicles (which were all stopped).

Officers said the four people who were involved in the crash were rushed to the Outer Banks Hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

One additional injured person was flown by Dare MedFlight to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and died there from their injuries.