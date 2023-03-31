New Target in Kill Devil Hills to open in just a few days

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A new Target is opening in Kill Devil Hills in just a few days!
A store spokesperson told 13News Now Friday that the new location's grand opening is April 2.
Kill Devil Hills Target
“We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Kill Devil Hills & greater OBX community," said RJ Cunningham, store director of the new Target store. “We offer a wide assortment of Target’s top owned and national brands spanning across home, apparel and accessories, adult beverage and much more.”
The store is located at 1091 N. Croatan Highway.