DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County Department of Health & Human Services wants to make sure that people on Hatteras Island who are helping with hurricane recovery efforts or may have been exposed to floodwaters from Hurricane Dorian are protected against tetanus.

It said it would offer vaccinations at clinics on these dates, at the following locations and times:

Thursday, September 12

Frisco Fire Department

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Avon Fire Department

1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, September 13

Fessenden Center in Buxton

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Health officials said people who have minor wounds should get a tetanus booster if it's been more than 10 years since their last booster or if they can't remember when they received their last booster.

Anyone who has a larger wound or dirty wound should get medical attention and receive a tetanus booster if it's been more than 5 years since the last vaccination.

Other people who live in Dare County can get vaccines at the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services' Public Health Division Campus in Manteo, the Northern Beach Office, and most other local healthcare providers.

For more information, please call Dare County Department of Health & Human Services at 252.475.5003.