'The Lost Colony' canceled for summer due to COVID-19

The Roanoke Island Historical Association said the cancellation of Paul Green's play is the first since World War II.

MANTEO, N.C. — The group which runs the long-running play “The Lost Colony” has canceled the 83rd season scheduled to start at the end of May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The board of directors of the Roanoke Island Historical Association announced on the play's Facebook page on Tuesday that the cancellation of Paul Green's play is the first since World War II.