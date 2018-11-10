While Tropical Storm Michael is bringing wind and rain to the Outer Banks, and it’s not making much of an impression on tourists.

“No I’m not scared,” said visitor Toni Culpepper. “We’re just cautious, but if it’s tropical storm. We’ve been through many tropical storms before. If it was hurricane we would probably leave.”

Visitors lined the beach in Kill Devil Hills Monday, soaking in the sunshine, and enjoying their vacations.

“We thought it was going to be rainy, but it’s actually sunny, a little breezy, but its nice weather,” said visitor Mitch King.

The Outer Banks has a high rip current threat, with authorities warning beachgoers to stay out of the way. As of Thursday, it’s under a tornado watch and has a tropical storm warning with potential flooding.

Tennessee-native Tamara Ferguson visited Kill Devil Hills with her family. She said she was more concerned about the impact Hurricane Florence had on the area.

“Would there still be some trouble with gas shortages, or people still trying to put their lives back together, or their homes back together?” said Ferguson.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation pre-staged heavy equipment in Hatteras along NC 12 where there is traditionally an overwash issue. Barricades and signs are ready for potential road closures. Drivers are advised not to go around barricades.

Steve Abbott with NCDOT Communications said crews are on standby, ready to react to whatever the storm brings.

