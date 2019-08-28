KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Tropical Storm Erin is inching closer to the coast. As of Wednesday afternoon, it’s about 200 miles from Cape Hatteras and it’s making dangerous surf conditions along the Outer Banks.

Lifeguards have been putting up red flags since Sunday in Kill Devil Hills. 13News Now Meteorologists said Tropical Depression Erin which is hundreds of miles offshore is to blame for some of the rough surf.

RELATED: 13News Now Hurricane Guide

“National Weather Service has really helped us out with forecasting and making sure that people are informed on how dangerous it is,” explained Kill Devil Hills Assistant Ocean Rescue Supervisor Benjamin Battaile.

Kill Devils Hills lifeguards said while the red flags are up, people can go knee-deep in the ocean but they aren’t allowed to swim.

“The rough surf is breaking about 150 meters out, its large swells about a 6-foot base and there is a lot of water moving inshore,” explained Battaile.

RELATED: TROPICS LIVE BLOG: Dorian now a Category 1 hurricane

The beach was packed on Wednesday, but many didn’t go near the water.

Laura Schuelke and her family said they hope the ocean conditions improve before they head back to Pennsylvania on Sunday.

“We don’t want to get wiped out, do we? No, that’s no fun is it,” explained Schuelke.

Lifeguards expect the beaches to be packed for Labor Day weekend. Guards will continue to check conditions every morning to see if they need to determine if red flags are needed.

RELATED: Know Your Zone: Virginia's Hurricane and Storm Evacuation System