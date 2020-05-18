Tropical Storm Arthur makes its way to the OBX

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued due to heavy rainfall and wind.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — "It's a little crazy, but it's the Outer Banks so we expect this type of weather to happen," local Penny Johnson said.

Just as Dare and Currituck Counties finally opened their beaches on Saturday, Tropical Storm Arthur moved right in causing Dare County to issue a "Tropical Storm Warning" and "Coastal Flood Advisory."

Locals and visitors are currently advised to stay home and stay away from the water.

"It was real pretty yesterday and out of nowhere this storm kicks up and it looks like it's going to be here the rest of the week," local Kerry Nixon said.

It was a different tune from Sunday when people were just excited to be at the water again after North Carolina's Governor Roy Cooper lifted the ban on beaches in the area. Johnson recalls driving down and seeing groups of people flocking to the beach.

"It was pretty packed. The parking lot was full. People were kind of social distancing, but still had a few big crowds," Johnson said.