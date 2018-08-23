WAVES, N.C. (WVEC) — A beachfront home on Hatteras Island suffered heavy damage following a fire on Thursday afternoon.

The Outer Banks Voice reports the two-alarm blaze broke out around 1 p.m. in the Sea Isles Shores neighborhood in Waves. Photos and video sent to 13News Now from viewers Lisa and Elliot Feinstein shows the home fully engulfed in flames.

The flames were knocked down shortly before 3 p.m., according to the Outer Banks Voice. There are no reports of injuries, but the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

