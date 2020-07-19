Two Outer Banks restaurants temporarily close after employees test positive for COVID-19

Employees at Rooster's Southern Kitchen and PLAZA Azteca in Kill Devil Hills tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurants temporarily closed to test staff members.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Two restaurants in the Outer Banks have temporarily closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Rooster's Southern Kitchen and PLAZA Azteca OBX in Kill Devin Hills posted on their individual Facebook pages on Sunday about the temporary closures.

Rooster's Southern Kitchen said it was closing for brunch and lunch on Sunday so that employees could get tested.

A part-time employee at the restaurant tested positive on Saturday, the post said. The employee had not been in the building in the last seven days.

All staff members that were in contact with the employee will be tested.

The restaurant said rapid testing was performed by a lab in Virginia Beach on Sunday morning. Once the results come in and staff is cleared, the restaurant hopes to open for dinner on Sunday night.

Plaza Azteca also had a staff member test positive, according to a Facebook post on their page.

The employee has not been in the restaurant since July 12, but the restaurant is being cautious and testing all staff members who may have been exposed.

The restaurant said it is waiting for results in the next 24 to 48 hours.

It has also hired a company to clean and sanitize the restaurant during its temporary closure.

The restaurant will be closed on Monday. The restaurant plans to reopen on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Both restaurants said they will continue to follow CDC guidelines and maintain strict safety measures for their staff and customers.